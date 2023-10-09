Pakistan ‘extremely disappointed’ over Cricket World Cup visa delay by India for media and fans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed “extreme disappointment” about a delay in the issuing of Indian visas to its country’s journalists and fans for the World Cup. The chairman of the PCB management committee Zaka Ashraf met with Pakistan foreign secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Monday and asked him to take up the matter with India’s home ministry through Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi. The Pakistan team also received its visas less than 36 hours before it was due to fly out to Hyderabad via Dubai last month. The delay forced the PCB to cancel a brief training camp in Dubai.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.