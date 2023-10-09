Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers will make closing arguments in the trial of the first two officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The closing arguments will happen Tuesday. McClain, a Black man, was stopped in a Denver suburb while walking home from a store wearing a face mask. A 911 caller reported him as suspicious. McClain was put in a neck hold and pinned down by police before being injected by paramedics with a powerful sedative. Witnesses testified that ketamine was what killed McClain. Prosecutors said his restraint by the officers triggered a series of health problems that made it hard for McClain to breathe and vulnerable to a fatal overdose.

