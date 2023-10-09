Lawyer: Tyre Nichols had stolen items, hallucinogenic in car during fatal encounter with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Memphis officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols said in court documents that investigators found the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin and stolen credit cards in Nichols’ car when he was pulled over in a traffic stop that led to the confrontation between Nichols and police, but authorities looking into the death have not confirmed the claims. Nichols died three days after the Jan. 7 beating by five officers, which was caught on video. The officers have pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges related to Nichols’ death. An autopsy report did not show any psilocybin in Nichols’ system and authorities have not said what was found in his car.

