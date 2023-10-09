Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife

Five women are suing the founder of an anti-child-trafficking group that inspired a popular movie this year, alleging he sexually manipulated, abused and harassed them on overseas trips designed to lure and catch child sex traffickers. Tim Ballard’s life story and work with Operation Underground Railroad inspired “Sound of Freedom,” a 2023 film popular with conservative moviegoers. The lawsuit against Ballard and the group filed in Utah state court claims he persuaded women to pose as his wife to fool child sex traffickers, then proceeded to sexually harass and abuse them. Phone and email messages left with Operation Underground Railroad and Ballard’s representatives were not immediately returned.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.