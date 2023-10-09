‘Frasier’ returns to TV but you don’t need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokes

After two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+. The show sees Kelsey Grammer’s Crane return to Boston, which is where viewers first met the character on “Cheers.” The writers behind the show use restraint, referencing the original series sparingly and taking it easy on the Frasier-speak. This Frasier wants to repair his relationship with his son Freddy, who is now grown and works as a firefighter. He also gets a job as a professor at Harvard. Writers Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are co-showrunners. Director James Burrows, who was a director on “Cheers” and “Frasier,” helmed two episodes of the sequel. The series debuts Oct. 12.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.