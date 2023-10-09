Death toll from floods in Cameroon’s capital reaches 27 as search for missing continues

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say that at least 27 people were killed and more than 50 were injured in floods set off by heavy rains in the country’s capital. Rescuers searched on Monday for those missing following the deluge the previous day. The rains unleashed floodwaters in the district of Yaounde 2 on Sunday, sweeping away buildings and reducing many to rubble. Flooding has been frequent in Cameroon in recent years, with experts often blaming climate change, and its impact has been exacerbated by shoddy construction that often circumvents regulations.

