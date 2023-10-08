US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has held an emergency meeting behind closed doors with the United States demanding that all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.” But the council took no immediate action at the session Sunday. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said after the meeting that “a good number of countries” did condemn the Hamas attack but not all council members. He told reporters they could probably figure out one of them. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia says the Americans tried to say during the meeting that Russia isn’t condemning the attacks. He says “that’s untrue — it was in my comments.” Nebenzia says that “we condemn all the attacks on civilians.” It’s uncertain whether the council can agree on a statement.

