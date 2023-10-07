Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria’s Golan Heights

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group has fired dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The group said its fighters on Sunday used a “large numbers of rockets and shells.” It said the attack was in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. It said the Israeli positions were directly hit. Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas but there was no immediate word on casualties. Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

