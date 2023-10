Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig

PENFIELD, Pa. (AP) — New eyewitness accounts are raising questions about the FBI’s secretive 2018 dig for a legendary cache of Civil War-era gold. Two men who were near the excavation site in rural Pennsylvania have told The Associated Press they heard loud noises early in the morning and later saw an armored truck that appeared to be weighed down with something. A treasure hunter who led FBI agents to the site accuses the agency of conducting a secretive overnight dig and spiriting away hundreds of millions of dollars in gold. The FBI denies it worked overnight and says its excavation did not produce any gold.

