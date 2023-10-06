Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China’s Huawei despite US sanctions

HONG KONG (AP) — Taiwan’s economy minister has confirmed that regulators are investigating four Taiwanese companies suspected of helping China’s Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities. The Ministry of Economic Affairs has summoned the semiconductor and factory services suppliers for questioning after a Bloomberg report. The report said the companies allegedly were working with Huawei as it builds a network of semiconductor plants, despite U.S. sanctions prohibiting such business. The companies provide cleanrooms and other services that are crucial for making computer chips. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said Friday that the investigation will determine if the companies have violated regulations. They could be fined up to 25 million Taiwan dollars ($777,665).

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.