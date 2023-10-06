Rocket perfume, anyone? A Gaza vendor sells scents in bottles shaped like rockets fired at Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Gazan perfume vendor has developed a line of fragrances packaged in rocket-shaped bottles to mimic the projectiles launched by Palestinian militant groups from the Gaza Strip into Israel. He says he was inspired to design the bottles after the devastating 2021 war between Israel and Gaza, which killed over 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel. Each bottle is designed after a different rocket that militant groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the armed offshoot of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party launched toward Israel during the war. The vendor, Hamza Abu Saraya, and customers say that the bottles are a form of resistance to Israeli occupation.

