Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings. The last time someone claimed the top prize was July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million. The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

