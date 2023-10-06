Louisiana Republicans are in court to fight efforts to establish new Black congressional district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Voting rights advocates are locked in a court fight with Louisiana’s top Republicans over whether the state must follow Alabama’s court-ordered path in drawing a new, Black-majority congressional district. Louisiana is among multiple states still wrangling over congressional districts after the U.S. Supreme Court decided in June that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when its Republican legislature failed to create a second Black-majority congressional district after the 2020 census. At issue Friday was a federal court injunction that found that a congressional map drawn up by the Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature likely violated the Voting Rights Act. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry are fighting the injunction.

