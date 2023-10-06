Skip to Content
Lionel Messi may play Saturday, Inter Miami hints in social media post

By
Published 1:23 pm

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s absence from Inter Miami’s lineup may be over. The team used social media on Friday to post “Nos vemos mañana” with a photo of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Inter Miami plays host to Cincinnati on Saturday night. The translation of that phrase is “see you tomorrow.” Messi trained with the team on Friday. The 36-year-old Messi has missed five of Inter Miami’s last six matches.

The Associated Press

