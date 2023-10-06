Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has voted 4-3 along partisan lines to hear a challenge to Republican-drawn legislative maps after a newly elected liberal justice declined to recuse herself. Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s decision Friday to remain on the case increases the chance that Republicans, who control the Legislature and drew the maps, may proceed with the unprecedented step of impeaching her. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has threatened impeachment if she doesn’t step down. Vos had no immediate comment on her decision, saying he needed to first speak with his attorney. Republicans argue she has pre-judged the case, which could result in new, more Democrat-friendly maps being drawn before the 2024 election.

