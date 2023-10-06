Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota won’t temporarily allow out-of-state petition circulators to help supporters of a measure proposing congressional age limits. Supporters want to use the circulators to gather signatures for their proposed ballot measure. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Thursday said their request for a preliminary injunction “will be addressed in due course” and after North Dakota’s secretary of state and attorney general can respond and a hearing can be held. Under the measure, no one who would turn 81 years old by the end of their term could be elected or appointed to the state’s U.S. House or Senate seats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.