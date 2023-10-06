Guatemala’s top court upholds suspension of president-elect’s party. His supporters block roads

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Activists in Guatemala are blocking roads in surging demonstrations to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. That comes after Guatemala’s highest court upheld a move by prosecutors to suspend his political party over alleged voter registration fraud. Arévalo has denounced the suspension as a “coup” aimed neutralizing him before he takes office in January. Arévalo and electoral authorities had challenged the suspension of his Seed Movement party, arguing that the allegations of voter registration fraud are criminal charges and that by suspending the party the prosecutors were intruding on electoral issues. The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that prosecutors can impose measures that have electoral effects.

