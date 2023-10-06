Fire in Lebanese prison leaves 3 dead and 16 injured

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s police say prisoners set their cells on fire in a jail in eastern Lebanon, leaving three inmates dead and 16 others injured. The police statement said the fire started in several cells Friday in the main prison in the eastern city of Zahle after an apparent escape attempt. It said 19 prisoners suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital where three died later. Living conditions in Lebanese prisons have deteriorated sharply since the country’s historic economic crisis began in October 2019.

