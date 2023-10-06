Caretaker of Dominican cemetery where bodies of six newborns were found turns himself in

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police in the Dominican Republic say a caretaker at a cemetery in Santo Domingo wanted for questioning about the bodies of six newborns that were found discarded nearby has turned himself in. The man has been identified as Hilario Pascual. He has alleged in a video posted online that the bodies were dropped off at the cemetery after hours and that he had already starting drinking and forgot about them. The bodies were found just outside the cemetery early Wednesday. Police detained Pascual on Friday.

