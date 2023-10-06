Biden says a meeting with Xi on sidelines of November APEC summit in San Francisco is a possibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that he could potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday that a meeting has not yet been set up “but it is a possibility.” Biden and Xi have not spoken since their meeting last November on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. White House officials have previously made clear that they hoped the two leaders would soon hold talks. Administration officials have been working to get the Chinese to agree to a meeting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.