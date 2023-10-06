Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico sky

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is ready to bring colorful displays to the New Mexico sky. The event starts at sunrise on Saturday with a drone light show and mass ascension of hot air balloons. Over nine days, local residents and visitors should be treated to a cavalcade of colorful and special-shaped balloons. The annual gathering has become a major economic driver for the state’s biggest city. Balloon pilots from around the world take advantage of wind patterns allowing them to bring a balloon back to a spot near the point of takeoff. Nighttime events include balloon glows and fireworks.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

