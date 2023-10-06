A Florida man who shot down a law enforcement drone faces 10 years in prison

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of shooting down a law enforcement drone being used at a business near his Florida home is facing up to 10 years in federal prison. Court records show that 52-year-old Wendell Doyle Goney pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Ocala to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A plea agreement says Lake County deputies responded to a burglary at an industrial property in July 2021. Gunfire from a neighboring residential property struck a drone that authorities were using. Deputies went to the neighboring property and found Goney. A record check showed that Goney had 29 prior Florida felony convictions.

