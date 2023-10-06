4 members of a Florida family are sentenced for selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man and his three adult sons were sentenced Friday for selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church. Court records show that a federal judge in Miami sentenced 37-year-old Jonathan Grenon and 29-year-old Jordan Grenon to 12 years and seven months in prison on Friday, while 66-year-old Mark Grenon and 36-year-old Joseph Grenon each received five years. Prosecutors say the family’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution. In videos, it was pitched as a cure for 95% of known diseases. Prosecutors say they were actually selling chlorine dioxide, which becomes a bleach when ingested and be deadly.

