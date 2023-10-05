Zimbabwe announces 100 suspected cholera deaths and imposes restrictions on gatherings

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has recorded 100 suspected deaths from cholera and more than 5,000 possible cases since late last month. That has prompted the government to impose restrictions to stop the spread of the disease, including limiting numbers at funerals and stopping some social gatherings in affected areas. The health ministry announced the death toll late Wednesday and said 30 of the deaths had been confirmed through laboratory tests. It said 905 confirmed cases had been recorded, as well as 4,609 suspected cases. Zimbabwe has often imposed restrictions during its repeated outbreaks of cholera.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.