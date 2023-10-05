US Customs officials seize giraffe feces from woman at Minnesota airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal customs agents pooh-poohed the plans of a Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the woman declared the small box of feces when she was selected to have her belongings inspected upon arriving at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport on Sept. 29. The woman, who was not identified, said she planned to use the poop to make a necklace, as she had done in the past with moose poop. The agency’s agriculture specialists seized the small box and destroyed the giraffe poop.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.