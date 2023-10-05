Trump ‘temporarily’ drops lawsuit against former lawyer-turned-witness Michael Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has dropped his $500 million lawsuit against Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and fixer who is now a key witness in a criminal case against him. But he is not waiving his right to sue again. Trump had accused Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” “with malicious intent” and causing “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about hush-money payments that Cohen made to women during Trump’s 2016 campaign that are now at the heart of a separate criminal trial. A Trump spokesman says the former president intends to continue to pursue claims against Cohen at a later date.

By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

