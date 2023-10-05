Skip to Content
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

By
Published 11:21 am

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him. The lawyers argued Thursday the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president. The motion amounts to the most pointed attack on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

