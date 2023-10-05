Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has refused a plan by her country’s caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine because parties that are against such help are in talks to form a new government following last week’s election. The presidential office says that the current government of technocrats has only limited powers. Former ex-premier Robert Fico, the leader of the leftist winning party, is engaged in talks to form a new government. Fico is opposed to sending arms to Ukraine. The office of President Zuzana Caputova said she is ready to support military assistance proposed by any government with full powers. Caputova has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.