Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — If Saudi Arabia could have designed a process for choosing future World Cup hosts, it might look similar to what FIFA has unveiled for the 2030 and 2034 men’s soccer tournaments. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation has become the favored candidate to host in 2034. It could be the only one given the short-notice bid demands. A key decision fell Saudi Arabia’s way Wednesday when FIFA added South America to team with Europe and Africa around a sole bid for World Cup 2030. That meant only Asia and Oceania federations can bid for 2034. Saudi Arabia and perhaps only Australia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.