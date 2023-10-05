Republican-led Oklahoma committee considers pause on executions amid death case scrutiny

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is one of the busiest death penalty states in the nation, but some Republican lawmakers are considering trying to impose a temporary pause on executions. A GOP-led panel on Thursday explored the idea of a moratorium until some reforms can be put in place. State Rep. Kevin McDugle is a supporter of the death penalty and requested a study on a possible moratorium. He has voiced concerns about the possibility of an innocent person being put to death. McDugle has been a supporter of death row inmate Richard Glossip, who has long maintained his innocence and whose case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

