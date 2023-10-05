Philippines protests after a Chinese coast guard ship nearly collides with a Philippine vessel
By JOEAL CALUPITAN and JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
ABOARD BRP SINDANGAN (AP) — A Chinese coast guard ship came within a meter (3 feet) of colliding with a Philippine patrol ship it was trying to block in the South China Sea, in an alarming incident that intensified fears that territorial disputes in the waters could spark a larger crisis. The Philippines on Friday strongly condemned the Chinese ship’s maneuvers near Second Thomas Shoal, which the Asian neighbors both claim and has been the scene of frequent confrontations. One other Philippine coast guard vessel was blocked by Chinese coast guard and militia ships in the incident, which dragged on for about eight hours. A major clash in the disputed waters could potentially involve the United States, which has vowed to defend the Philippines if its forces, ships and aircraft come under armed attack.