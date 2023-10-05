Pennsylvania chocolate factory fined for failing to evacuate before fatal natural gas explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania chocolate factory was fined more than $44,000 by the federal workplace safety agency on Thursday for failing to evacuate before a natural gas explosion that killed seven people. R.M. Palmer Co. did not heed warnings from employees about a natural gas leak. That is according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued multiple citations to the company. Palmer denied it violated any workplace safety standards and said it would contest the OSHA citation. Employees in both buildings have told federal investigators they could smell gas before the March 24 explosion in West Reading.

