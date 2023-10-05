New York pilot who pleads not guilty to stalking woman by plane is also accused of throwing tomatoes

A New York man has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking a woman by flying his small plane over her home. He was arraigned Thursday in southern Vermont, where he kept his plane. He was charged with aggravated stalking, violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest, impeding a public officer and providing false information to police. He was released on conditions that he have no contact with the woman and not stalk her. He was ordered to stay 300 feet from her home and business, as well as from all airplanes.

