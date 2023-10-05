IMF chief says the global economy has shown resilience in the face of COVID, war and high rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy has shown remarkable resilience but still bears deep scars from the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates. That’s according to the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. She spoke Thursday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, ahead of next week’s fall meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. She said global economic growth is likely to remain well below the 3.8% average of the past two decades and that the world has lost $3.7 trillion in economic output from successive shocks since 2020.

