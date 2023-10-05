Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court

Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations. An increasing number of President Kais Saied’s opponents are being arrested and several in prison are staging hunger strikes. The sons and daughters of four of Saied’s opponents plan to announce actions later Thursday at the court in the Netherlands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.