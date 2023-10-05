Colorado funeral home with ‘green’ burials under investigation after improperly stored bodies found

PENROSE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the improper storage of human remains at a Colorado funeral home that performs “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets. The investigation centers on the Return to Nature Funeral Home outside Colorado Springs. The local sheriff’s office said Thursday that it’s working with state and federal officials on the investigation. Family members who used the funeral home were asked to contact the sheriff’s office, and officials said they would release more details at a news conference Friday. A woman who lives near the funeral home said Thursday that she had noticed a putrid smell in the area in recent weeks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.