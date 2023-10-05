Belarus Red Cross mulls call for ouster of its chief as authorities show Ukrainian kids to diplomats

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Belarus Red Cross says it is examining a call by the international Red Cross to fire its chief, who made headlines earlier this year for bragging that his organization was ferrying children from Russian-occupied Ukraine to Belarus. The International Red Cross said Wednesday wants Dzmitry Shautsou ousted for violating rules on neutrality and integrity. On Thursday, Belarusian TV aired images of authorities in the Belarusian city of Novopolotsk showing a recently arrived group of Ukrainian children to foreign diplomats from former Soviet republics as well as China, India, Mozambique and Syria.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.