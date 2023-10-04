Turkey warns it will strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after a suicide bombing in Ankara

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Kurdish militants behind a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital face robust retaliation against their group’s positions in Syria and Iraq. Hakan Fidan says the rebel group will “regret” having carried out the bombing. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Interior Ministry on Sunday. Two police officers were wounded in the attack. Turkish warplanes have already conducted two airstrikes against suspected Kurdish militant sites in northern Iraq following Sunday’s attack. Meanwhile, dozens of people with suspected links to the Kurdish militants have been detained in a series of raids.

