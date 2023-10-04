Trump campaign says he raised more than $45 million in 3rd quarter, far surpassing DeSantis

Donald Trump’s campaign says it raised more than $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year. The haul announced Wednesday far surpasses Ron DeSantis, the man once seen as his fiercest rival. The Trump campaign says it ended September with over $37.5 million cash on hand, bolstered by fundraising off his legal challenges. DeSantis’ team said Wednesday they intend to report raising $15 million during the third quarter of 2023 — less than his $20 million second quarter fundraising total. Trump’s campaign said it made $3 million by selling coffee mugs, T-shirts and posters of the mug shot taken of him in Atlanta, where he faces state racketeering charges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.