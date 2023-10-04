Supporters of US aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of additional U.S. aid to Ukraine is in doubt now that Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as House speaker. Many House Republicans are opposing help for the war-torn country, and support for Ukraine from the next House leader is uncertain. So far, Rep. Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have both announced that they will run for speaker. Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern is also weighing a bid. Jordan has made clear his opposition to additional Ukraine aid and reiterated it Wednesday. President Joe Biden said he is worried about approving more Ukraine funding and will address the issue soon.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

