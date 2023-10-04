Ron DeSantis’ campaign will move more staff to Iowa in his latest bet on the first caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is moving about a third of its staff to Iowa. It’s the latest sign that the Florida governor sees the leadoff caucuses as do or die. Wednesday’s news comes a little more than three months before Iowa Republicans launch the 2024 nominating calendar. DeSantis seeks to visit all of the state’s 99 counties in an effort to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump. So far, Trump is dominating in Iowa and nationally, while DeSantis has seen his national support slip substantially from its high point earlier this year. Sending about a third of the 56 Tallahassee-based staff to Iowa gives DeSantis by far the biggest organizational footprint in Iowa.

