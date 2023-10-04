Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A certified video analyst walked the jury through a cellphone video of the fatal arrest of Manny Ellis that showed him on the ground with his hands in the air in surrender as police officers held his neck and shot him with a Taser. The analyst was the first witness called by prosecutors in the trial of three Tacoma, Washington, officers charged in Ellis’ 2020 death. Prosecutors are also expected to call Ellis’ sister and mother to the stand on Wednesday. Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter. They have pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.