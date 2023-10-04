Orioles to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, well before Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks play concert next door

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they’ll try to stay out of the Piano Man’s way this weekend. Baltimore announced that Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to Stand Back, because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are playing a concert at 7 p.m. that night at M&T Bank Stadium next door. The two big events in close proximity could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there’s no rain, there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to begin Movin’ Out before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

