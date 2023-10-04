New York to allow ‘X’ gender option for public assistance applicants

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers will soon be able to choose an “X” gender option when applying for food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance. A court agreement Wednesday settles a 2021 lawsuit against multiple New York agencies that claimed a state computer system compels nonbinary people to either lie under oath by declaring themselves as male or female, or be denied benefits. The New York Civil Liberties Union says that, under the settlement, the state’s public assistance and health agencies will make “X” gender markers available on applicable forms by Jan. 1.

