Nebraska lawmaker says some report pharmacists are refusing to fill gender-confirming prescriptions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker says her office has been contacted by families who have reported some pharmacists are wrongly refusing to fill prescriptions for gender-affirming medications for their transgender children. Sen. Megan Hunt sent a letter Wednesday to the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Timothy Tesmer, saying that those pharmacists have cited Nebraska’s new law limiting the ability of anyone under 19 to get puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones. But the law specifically allows minors who were already receiving those medicines before the law took effect on Sunday to continue that treatment. Hunt asked Tesmer to advise all Nebraska health care professionals — including pharmacists— of their obligation in treating those transgender minors grandfathered in under the law.

