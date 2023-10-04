Most 2024 GOP presidential candidates urge Republicans to stop the chaos after McCarthy’s ouster

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the top Republican candidates running for president in 2024 reacted grimly to the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by a faction of hard-liners in their own party. But one contender embraced the chaos — and the front-runner for the nomination notably did not denounce the move. Many this week agreed that it was a clear sign that new leadership was needed, not just in the House of Representatives but also in the party as a whole. Former President Donald Trump, who has shown an unabashed willingness to go after his fellow Republicans, asked: “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves?”

