EU countries overcome key obstacle in yearslong plan to overhaul the bloc’s asylum rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have overcame a new obstacle in their yearslong quest to overhaul the bloc’s asylum rules. EU envoys clinched a deal on Wednesday on a “crisis regulation” of extraordinary measures that a country could take in the event of a massive, unforeseen movement of migrants toward its borders. It means that the 27 member countries now have a negotiating position to take into talks with the EU parliament. The members and EU lawmakers have been warned that time is running out to clinch an agreement on the entire asylum scheme before next year’s EU-wide elections. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas says that “we need the pact done and dusted before Europeans go out to vote.”

