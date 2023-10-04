Edmunds: Big country, big wheels, small budget. Here are 5 five new off-roaders easy on the wallet

A little outdoors goes a long way, and America’s national parks and outdoor spaces are some of the most stunning on the planet. However, getting outdoors can be an expensive proposition. Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive SUVs and trucks that can do double duty as your ticket to the great outdoors and a solid commuter. Edmunds’ experts have compiled a list of five strong candidates to help you scratch that outdoor itch.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.