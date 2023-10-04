A Texas neighborhood became a target of the right over immigration. Locals are pushing back

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A booming Texas residential development is pushing back after being put into an unwelcome national spotlight over immigration. The Colony Ridge residential development north of Houston is one of the largest in Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says lawmakers now may take a look at the neighborhood after unsubstantiated reports in conservative media that Colony Ridge is a magnet for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. There’s no evidence to support the claims. Trey Harris is the developer of Colony Ridge and a campaign contributor to Abbott. He disputes the portrayals and says lawmakers should take a look themselves.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.