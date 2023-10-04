A German far-right party leader has been taken to a hospital from an election rally

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was given medical treatment and then taken to a hospital shortly before he was due to speak at an election rally in Bavaria. There were few details about what exactly happened at Wednesday’s event in Ingolstadt before a state election on Sunday. Tino Chrupalla is one of AfD’s two co-leaders. The party said that he was taken to a hospital following what it called a “violent incident.” Police said that Chrupalla had to be given medical treatment backstage and was then taken to a hospital. But police said that “an obvious injury was not apparent at that time.” They called for people to come forward with photos or videos of the event.

